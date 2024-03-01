Lynden Mccallum Records Hat Trick In Idaho's Marathon 8-7 Win Over Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (37-14-2-1, 77pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (24-29-1-0, 49pts) Friday night by a final score of 8-7 front of a sellout crowd of 5,231 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 26thsellout in the 27th game including the 24th consecutive. Idaho will look to cap off the three-game series sweep tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m.

It was a busy first period as the Steelheads led 3-2 through 20 minutes of play outshooting the Grizzlies 14-12. Jordan Kawaguchi (4th) scored at 3:11 one second after Idaho's first power-play with assists going to Matt Register and Lydnen McCallum. Kawaguchi sent a shot from below the left circle of the goaltender Will Cranley's stick. Just 1:49 later Nathan Burke would tie the game at 1-1 with a shot from the high slot beating Jake Kielly five-hole. Alex Beaucage gave Utah their first lead of the game with a power-play goal at 13:27 sending a shot short-side on Kielly from inside the left circle. Lynden McCallum (1st) scored a power-play marker at 15:18 tying the game at 2-2 finding a rebound at the right circle with assists going to Kawaguchi and Register. McCallum (2nd) then scored with 1:49 left in the stanza giving Idaho a 3-2 advantage with another rebound off an initial point shot from Romain Rodzinski and secondary helper from Register.

Idaho would strike three times in the opening 4:43 of the second period capturing a 6-2 lead. McCallum (3rd) found a loose puck at the top of the crease after a point shot from Rodzinski just 32 seconds into the frame with Demetrios Koumontzis picking up the secondary assist. Then 42 seconds later Matt Register (7th) sent a wrist shot from the left point into the back of the net from Will Merchant and Kawaguchi. At 4:43 Colin Van Den Hurk from the right point fed Willie Knierim (12th) below the left circle making it 6-2. Alex Beaucage would get his second power-play goal of the night for Utah with 1:17 sending the game into the second intermission with Idaho leading 6-3.

A.J. White (20th) capitalized on a rebound at the goal line off an initial shot from McCallum 5:11 into the third period making it 7-3 with Rodzinski receiving the second assist. The Grizzlies were able to pull within one scoring three times in just 2:25. Dylan Fitze scored on the power-play at 10:08 and then even strength 19 seconds later. At 12:33 Brandon Cutler capitalized at the top of the crease making it a 7-6 game. With 4:21 to play in the game Colton Kehler in the right circle set up Demetrios Koumontzis (7th) in front of the net where he went fore-hand back-hand through the five-hole giving the Steelheads back a two-goal lead. Idaho was assessed a two-minute delay of game penalty after a chuck-a-puck was thrown onto the ice with 1:29 left in the game and Brett Stapley made it a one-goal game with just 1:08 left in the contest.

Jake Kielly made 33 saves 40 shots in the win while Will Cranley turned aside 11 of the 16 shots he faced and was pulled after 21:14. Dante Giannuzzi would receive the loss in the relief appearance making 10 saves on 13 shots in 37:10.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Lynden McCallum (IDH, 3-2-5, +2, 5 shots)

2) Matt Register (IDH, 1-2-3, 3 shots)

3) Demetrios Koumontzis (IDH, 1-1-2, +4, 4 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-3 on the power-play while Utah was 4-for-5.

- Idaho was outshot 40-29 including 20-7 in the third period.

- Idaho is 133-64-27 all-time vs. Utah and 63-34-13 in Boise. The Steelheads are 7-0-1 vs. Utah this season.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Bryan Thomson (IR), Wade Murphy (INJ), and Bailey Conger (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Parker Aucoin increased his point streak to seven-games (2-7-9) tallying two assists.

- Jordan Kawaguchi extended his point streak to four-games (2-6-8) with a goal and two assists.

- Demetrios Koumontzis extended his point streak to five games (2-5-7) with a goal and an assist for his second straight multi-point game.

- Matt Register tallied a goal and two assists increasing his point-streak to three games (1-4-5). His 47 points and 40 assists are second amongst league defensemen while his 40 assists are tied for fourth amongst all league skaters.

- Everett Sheen recorded his 167th career win passing Neil Graham for third all-time in franchise history.

- A.J. White has hit 20 goals in three straight seasons now and has three in his last four games including a point in seven of his last eight contests (5-7-12). He will play in his 400th game as a Steelhead Saturday night.

- Lynden McCallum recorded a career high five points (3G, 2A) recording his second professional hat trick, his other coming back with Fort Wayne on Apr. 9, 2022.

- Will Merchant tallied an assist increasing his point-streak to two games (1-1-2) and a point in 10 of his last 12 games (3-6-9).

- With a goal Willie Knieirm now has two goals in his last three games.

- With an assist Colton Kehler has a point in three of his last five games (1-2-3).

- With an assist Colin Van Den Hurk now has two assists in his last three games.

- Jake Kielly has started seven straight games in net having won six of the seven games.

