Mavericks Pick up Win No. 40 for the Third Time in Team History
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After a back-and-forth game against the Wichita Thunder, the Kansas City Mavericks picked up their 40th win of the season on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
It is just the third time in franchise history that the Mavericks have won 40 games in a single season.
The two longtime rivals were tied 4-4 after regulation. After a scoreless overtime period, a shootout awaited in front of more than 4,000 fans.
The best-of-three shootout was settled on the last shot of the night by rookie Max Andreev who sent the fans home happy as the team picked up the historic victory.
Cade Borchardt notched two goals and added an assist to the night and Nolan Walker scored a goal and picked up two assists in the thrilling victory.
The ECHL-leading Mavericks wrap up their weekend with two games at Tulsa on Friday and Saturday. The team returns home on March 15 and 16 for games against the Rapid City Rush, with Affiliation Night being celebrated on the Saturday contest. Single-game tickets are available for all remaining Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling 816-252-7825.
