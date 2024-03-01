Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that Jonny Evans has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Evans scored nine goals, added ten assists, and was a +10 in 13 games during the month.

The Delta, BC native tallied at least one point in 10 of his 13 games, including four multi-point games. He recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist on February 16 at Greenville and notched three points in three other games, all coming in a three-game span from Feb. 4-9. Evans dropped the gloves for the first time in his career in a 3-1 victory over the Florida Everblades on February 18.

Evans has spent his entire professional career with the Stingrays. He has 36 points (14g-22a) in 41 games with South Carolina this season and has totaled 79 points (30g-49a) in 93 career ECHL games.

Before turning pro, Evans posted 79 points (37g-42a) in 106 career NCAA games with the University of Connecticut.

