Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that Jonny Evans has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.
Evans scored nine goals, added ten assists, and was a +10 in 13 games during the month.
The Delta, BC native tallied at least one point in 10 of his 13 games, including four multi-point games. He recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist on February 16 at Greenville and notched three points in three other games, all coming in a three-game span from Feb. 4-9. Evans dropped the gloves for the first time in his career in a 3-1 victory over the Florida Everblades on February 18.
Evans has spent his entire professional career with the Stingrays. He has 36 points (14g-22a) in 41 games with South Carolina this season and has totaled 79 points (30g-49a) in 93 career ECHL games.
Before turning pro, Evans posted 79 points (37g-42a) in 106 career NCAA games with the University of Connecticut.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024
- Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign UNE Alum Garrett Devine - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina's Evans Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Return After Two-Week Break - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Sean Ross and Ethan Strang - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: March 1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Vernon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Adds Netminder Kevin Resop - Wichita Thunder
- DRÄXLMAIER "We Create Character" Alumni Report - February 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Sign Forward Lucas Bombardier - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: March 1 at Allen Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Weekend in Independence vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Indy's Maksimovich Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavericks Hosting Racing Night in Partnership with the Kansas Speedway Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Register for Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skates in March-April - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals Welcome Lonnie Walker IV, Change to Red Knights for Friday Face-Off with Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
- Stingrays Sign Sean Ross and Ethan Strang
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 26
- Stingrays Fall 2-1 in Norfolk
- Stingrays Fall 3-2 in Norfolk