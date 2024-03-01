Millman Sets Franchise Record Among Defenseman in Points, Royals Dominate Thunder, 6-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-24-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder (30-22-1-1), 6-1, on Friday, March 1st at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (11-13-2-2) earned the win in net with 22 saves on 23 shots. Jeremy Brodeur (16-7-1-0) suffered the loss in net for Adirondack with 29 saves on 35 shots.

In the first 1:32 of the game, Adirondack's Ryan Smith shot one in top shelf past Maier. Dom Marcinkevics and Ryan Wheeler earned the helpers on the lone goal in the opening frame for a Thunder 1-0 lead after the first period.

In the middle frame, the Royals extended their lead to three with two goals in a span of 15 seconds. Cox beat Gauthier on a loose puck during Reading's second power play of the game 10:21 into the period. Sellar and Millman earned the helpers on Cox's 10th goal of the season. At 10:36, Justin Michaelian snapped a wrist shot over Gauthier's right shoulder for his first regulation goal as a Royal. Austin Master and Joe Nardi earn the assists.

Reading tallied a four-straight goal 2:48 into the third period Millman third point of the game. The defenseman rifled in a shot from the blue line past Gauthier to earn Sellar his third point of the game as well with the primary assist. Tyson Fawcett earned the secondary helper on Millman's fifth goal of the season. This was Millman's first three-point game and fourth multi-point game of the season.

Maier turned aside 27 shots through 40 minutes and pulled off a right pad extension save to keep Wheeling off the board in the 90 seconds of regulation. His 15 saves in the third period secured his second professional career shutout, both coming in the month of February.

