Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are pleased to announce that Matt Vernon has been named the

Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Vernon went 5-0-1 in six appearances during the month with a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .949.

The 25-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his six appearances and made at least 31 saves in four outings. He ended the month making a personal career-high 38 saves in a 4-3 win at Savannah on Feb. 21.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Vernon leads the ECHL with a 2.22 goals-against average, is tied for second with 19 wins and is tied for fourth with a .923 save percentage in 25 appearances with the Icemen this season.

The son of Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Mike Vernon, he made his pro debut late last season after completing his collegiate career, appearing in two games with Reading with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Vernon appeared in 67 career games at Colorado College posting an overall record of 15-31-6 with six shutouts, a 2.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

