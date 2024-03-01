Wichita Begins Weekend in Independence vs. Kansas City

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game road trip tonight at 7:35 p.m. in Independence against Kansas City.

This is the 14th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 89-71-23 against Kansas City and 42-39-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

Both teams are riding winning streaks. The Mavericks earned a 4-2 win on Wednesday night, which pushes their total to three in a row. The Thunder claimed a 4-3 overtime victory last Saturday in Indy, which has won five-straight games.

Kansas City leads the Mountain Division with 81 points. Wichita is in sixth place with 45 points. The Mavericks are 18-8-2 at home while the Thunder have won four-straight away from INTRUST Bank Arena.

Special teams have been a factor throughout the season-series. Wichita is 5-for-24 against Kansas City, operating at 20.8%. The Thunder are 4-for-16 (25%) at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks have scored nine power play goals on 38 chances against Wichita, which is good for a 23.7% clip.

Jacob Hayhurst leads the Mavericks with 17 points (9g, 8a) against the Thunder in the season-series. Nolan Walker is second with 16 points (7g, 9a). Jay Dickman leads Wichita with 10 points (1g, 9a) against Kansas City. Jake Wahlin is second with nine points (3g, 6a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has won three-straight starts while Beck Warm has won his last two...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 8-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita has scored four or more goals in five-straight games...Wichita is 9-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-3 when leading after two...

MAVS NOTES - Patrick Curry is second in the ECHL with 61 points and fifth in goals (27)...Max Andreev is third in assists (30) and leads all rookies iwth 53 points...Justin Nachbaur is tied for fourth in major penalties (8)...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (32.1%)...Marc-Olivier Duquette is first (+29) and Jake McLaughlin is second in plus/minus (+28)...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.