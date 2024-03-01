Thunder Extends Point Streak to Six with Shootout Loss at KC

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder battle the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battle the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (Mar. 1) - Wichita battled back to tie the game late on Friday night, but fell to Kansas City in a shootout, 5-4, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Michal Stinil led the way with two points while four different players scored for the Thunder.

Cade Borchardt got the scoring started just 1:33 into the game. He took a pass near the net from Nolan Walker and beat Trevor Gorsuch for his first of two on the night.

Kobe Walker tied the contest at 7:30. He put home a rebound after Cale Morris made a leg-pad save on Brayden Watts.

At 10:07, Mitchell Russell gave Wichita its first lead. Quinn Preston knocked a clearing attempt out of the near the left circle. He went below the goal line and tried to hit Stinil with a pass. The puck found its way to Russell and he buried it past Morris.

In the second, Jay Dickman made it 3-1 as he redirected a Stinil pass through Morris on the power play.

Nolan Walker cut the lead to 3-2 at 9:30. Wichita turned the puck over in the neutral zone and he fired a one-timer off the rush past Gorsuch.

Borchardt tied the game at 5:43 of the third period. The Mavericks created a turnover in the offensive zone. Borchardt was the recipient of a nice passing play and recorded his 15th of the year.

David Cotton gave Kansas City a 4-3 lead at 10:43. He fired a one-timer from between the circles past Gorsuch for his 11th of the season.

Jake Wahlin tied the game at 18:17. Jason Pineo drove into the zone up the right boards. He connected with Dillon Boucher at the right circle, who then found Wahlin across the slot and he beat Morris to force extra time.

The Mavericks outshot the Thunder in the overtime period, 4-3. Bradley Marek nearly ended the game as his shot was stopped by Morris with four minutes left in overtime. The puck slid under his pad, hit the post and then was cleared behind the net.

For the second time this season, the two teams needed a shootout. Max Andreev was the only player to score, beating Gorsuch at the bottom of round three with a wrist shot down the slot.

Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder extended their point-streak to six games. Wichita is 1-1 in games decided in the shootout. Dickman extended his point-streak to seven games and recorded his 13th power play goal of the year. Russell has goals in three-straight. Kobe Walker extended his point-streak to five games and has goals in four of the last five. Stinil has two points in three of the last four contests and points in four-straight. Preston has assists in six-straight.

Wichita returns home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Allen.

Star Wars Night is tomorrow! Join us as the resistance tries to hold off the evil Allen Americans on Saturday, March 2. Get our Star Wars four-pack, which includes four goal zone tickets and two light sabers for just $80. Click HERE to purchase.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.