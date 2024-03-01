Indy's Maksimovich Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

Kyle Maksimovich of the Indy Fuel

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kyle Maksimovich of the Indy Fuel has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Maksimovich scored five goals and added 12 assists for 17 points in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in nine of 12 games during February, including six multi-point games. He had a pair of three-point games, picking up a goal and two assists on Feb. 9 against Atlanta and Feb. 16 at Iowa, and recorded two points in a game four times.

Under contract to Rockford of the American Hockey League, Maksimovich ranks eighth among ECHL rookies with 43 points (18g-25a) in 48 games with the Fuel this season, while also skating in one game with the IceHogs.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Maksimovich spent the previous three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, recording 87 points (37g-50a) in 78 games. Prior to that, he totaled 306 points (115g-191a) in 320 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Erie and Ottawa.

Maksimovich made his pro debut with Rockford during the 2017-18 season, skating in four games, before notching six points (2g-4a) in 10 games with Indy during the 2023-24 season.

