Admirals Defeat Mariners; Extend Winning Streak to Four Games

Norfolk, VA - After defeating the top-seeded Adirondack Thunder, the Norfolk Admirals took on the Maine Mariners at Norfolk Scope tonight. On the first night of the Chesapeake's City Series, the Admirals emerged victorious with a 5-3 scoreline, extending their winning run to four games.

Yaniv Perets made his 26th appearance for Norfolk cage and put on a good show. He made 17 saves out of 20 shots faced, helping his team secure the win.

During the first period of the game, offensive action and goals scored on both ends of the ice were abundant. The game's first goal was scored just 79 seconds into play by Chase Zieky, who beat Perets five-hole for his 13th goal of the season. Following the goal, the Admirals began to show a stronger forecheck as they looked to tie the game.

Seven minutes into the period, Darick Louis-Jean tied the game at one, firing his shot past Kyle Keyser thanks to a dazzling pass out front from Keaton Jameson. However, as Norfolk faced their first penalty kill of the night, they fell behind again as Zach Malatesta fired his slap shot past Perets. Towards the end of the period, the Admirals had their first man-advantage off a hooking penalty called on Maine.

Sean Montgomery capitalized off a tic-tac-toe passing clinic with his third goal of the year. Andrew McLean passed the puck down to Gehrett Sargis, who dished it across the slot where Montgomery fired on an open net to make it 2-2. Despite Norfolk outshooting Maine 11-6 in the opening 20 minutes, the game remained tied.

During the second period, the Admirals took control of the game's momentum. Kamerin Nault scored his ninth goal of the season four minutes into the period, thanks to a pass from Gehrett Sargis from behind the net. The shot was taken in front of the crease, making the score 3-2 in favor of the Admirals.

Perets had an impressive period as he faced several chances from Maine. However, his most significant save was made with six minutes remaining in the period. He saved the initial shot from the Mariners, but the rebound came their way. Perets dove to his left to prevent the rebound shot from going in, which kept the Admirals ahead.

Following this heroic save, Nault scored his second goal of the night after the puck bounced off his body and ricocheted into the back of the net off Denis Smirnov's shot. This goal gave Norfolk a two-goal advantage. The Admirals outshot the Mariners 16-7 in the middle frame, and after 40 minutes of play, the score was 4-2 in favor of the Admirals.

During the final 20 minutes of the game, the Admirals were able to maintain their lead, however, the Maine team made it a close game later on. The score remained 4-2 until the last five minutes, when Brooklyn Kalmikov scored his 11th goal of the year, bringing the score to 4-3.

As the Mariners pulled their goaltender out of the net, Louis-Jean scored his second goal of the evening, securing the Admirals' victory and eliciting a loud cheer from the audience at Norfolk Scope. The final score of the game was 5-3, extending Norfolk's winning streak to four games.

Following the win, Norfolk's record improved to 31-19-3-1 on the year, and the team remained in second place in the ECHL North Division with 66 points.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - K. Nault (2 goals, +1)

2. NOR - D. Louis-Jean (2 goals, +3)

3. NOR - G. Sargis (2 assists)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals return to the Scope tomorrow night for part two of Chesapeake 'City Series' weekend as they host the Mariners once more. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

