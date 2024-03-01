Preview: Royals Welcome Lonnie Walker IV, Change to Red Knights for Friday Face-Off with Thunder

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game homestand against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game is the Reading Red Knights and Kids Takeover Night promotional game, presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group. The game includes the following pre-game elements:

Pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 p.m.)

'Career Ready Berks' session with business on the concourse sharing career opportunities with students about potential careers after graduation beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College

During the game,NBA star and Reading's own Lonnie Walker IV will be signing autographs during the 1st period. Items for signing must follow binding policy and not include glass. Additionally, selected "Jr. Professionals" will be joining Royals staff members in various roles including Jr. Broadcaster, Jr. In-Arena Host, Jr. DJ, Jr. Coach and more!

On the ice, the Royals will be sporting 'Reading Red Knights' specialty jerseys and change their name from the Royals to the Red Knights for the duration of the game! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday, February 18 at 9 p.m.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 21-24-5-2 record after defeating the Wheeing Nailers on Wednesday, February 28 at Santander Arena, 4-0. Nolan Maier saved all 42 shots faced for his second professional career shutout while Shane Sellar and Mason Millman each recorded there-point games (1g-2a). Before the win, Reading split a two-game series against Adirondack. The Royals fell in the series opener on Friday, February 23, 4-1, before downing the Thunder in a shootout on Saturday, February 24, 2-1.

Justin Michaelian scored the shootout game-winning goal and Nolan Maier saves 43 of 44 shots faced through regulation and overtime, as well as 11 of 13 shots faced in the shootout. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 5-5-2-1 record with a point earned in eight of 13 games.

Joe Nardi (11g-23a) leads the Royals' active roster with 34 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the series opener at 33-12-4-3 through 52 games this season. The Thunder have dropped their last two games including a shootout loss to the Royals on Saturday, February 24, 2-1, before falling in regulation to the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, February 28 at the Norfolk Scope Arena, 3-1. The Thunder hoist a record of 0-4-1 over their last 5 road contests.

Forward Ryan Smith tied Patrick Grasso for the team lead in goals (21) in the series opener between the Royals and Thunder on Friday, February 23. In the 4-1 victory for the Thunder, forward Shane Harper added three assists to his team lead in points (44). Harper leads the club in assists (30) and ties Grasso, Tristan Ashbrook, Yushiro Hirano and Erik Middendorf for the team lead in power play goals (4).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

