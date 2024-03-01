Game Preview: March 1 at Allen Americans

Allen, Texas. - The Oilers head on the road for a crucial showdown against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas at 7:10 p.m.

DATE: Friday, March 1

LOCATION: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

TIME: 7:10 p.m. CT

OPPONENT: Allen Americans

WATCH: Flo Hockey

PROMOTIONS: N/A

TULSA AT A GLANCE

OILERS RECORD: 24-23-5-1 (55 points, Third in Mountain Division)

OILERS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 3-5-1-1

OILERS ROAD RECORD: 9-11-1-1

OILERS STREAK: 0-2-0-0

LAST GAME: Feb. 28 vs KC (4-2 L)

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Eddie Matsushima - 44

Goals: Eddie Matsushima - 21

Assists: Kyle Crnkovic - 26

+/-: Eddie Matsushima - + 15

PIM: Mike McKee - 60

WINS: Julian Junca - 12

Save Percentage: Troy Kobryn - .926

AMERICANS AT A GLANCE

AMERICANS RECORD: 22-25-2-1 (47 points, Fifth in Mountain Division)

AMERICANS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 7-2-0-1

AMERICANS ROAD RECORD: 20-2-0-1

AMERICANS STREAK: 0-1-0-0

AMERICANS LAST GAME: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 vs TUL (3-1 L)

ALLEN STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Hank Crone - 48

Goals: Colby McAuley- 22

Assists: Hank Crone - 33

+/-: Blake Murray - +11

PIM: Mikael Robidoux- 132

Wins: Leevi Merilainen - 9

Save Percentage: Leevi Merilainen .926

SEASON SERIES

OILERS RECORD AGAINST AMERICANS: 5-3-2-1

OILERS ROAD RECORD AGAINST AMERCIANS: 3-2-0-1

MOST RECENT MEETING: Feb. 17, 2024 (3-1, Tulsa )

MOST RECENT MEETING AT CREDIT UNION OF TEXAS EVENT CENTER: Feb. 17, 2024 (3-1, Tulsa)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT BOK CENTER: Feb. 16, 2024 (4-2, Allen)

OILERS RECORD AGAINST ALLEN OVER LAST FIVE SEASONS: 24-22-7-2

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES):

GOALS: Eddie Matsushima (6), Tyler Poulsen (6), Kyle Crnkovic (4)

ASSISTS: Jarod Hilderman (10); Eddie Matsushima (9); Duggie Lagrone (8)

POINTS: Eddie Matsushima (15); Jarod Hilderman (12); Tyler Poulsen (10); Kyle Crnkovic (10)

WINS: Julian Junca (2); Troy Kobryn (1)

ALLEN AMERICANS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES)

GOALS: Colby McAuley (7); Grant Hebert (4); several tied at (3)

ASSISTS: Hank Crone (7); Nolan Orzeck (6); Colby McAuley (5)

POINTS: Colby McAuley (12); Grant Hebert (7); Blake Murray (7); Kris Myllari (7); Hank Crone (7)

WINS: Marco Costantini (3); Mark Sinclair (3)

STORYLINES

SEASON SERIES: The Oilers and Americans play each other a total of 16 times this season, the most common opponent for both teams. Neither squad has been able to take a stranglehold on the series, with both teams collecting 13 points in 11 meetings so far. The Oilers have the most recent victory, a 3-1 win against the Americans in Allen in a game that saw Troy Kobryn make 37 saves on 38 shots. The Americans have not played since, going 11 days without a game. The Oilers have played Wichita, Idaho and Kansas City during that stretch. The series has been so back and forth that a team winning back-to-back games has only happened once, coming in back-to-back Allen wins on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9.

ROTATING ROSTER: Tulsa has seen massive changes to the roster over the last two weeks due to injuries and call-ups. Michael Farren, Bair Gendunov, Andy Carroll and Davis 'T-Bone' Codd have all suffered injuries over the span, and Luka Profaca and Blake McLaughlin have both been assigned to San Diego this week. Tyler Poulsen, who has been electric against his former team this season, will also miss the game tonight, serving game one of a two-game suspension stemming from a major penalty on Feb. 28 against Kansas City.

NEW PLACES, FAMILIAR FACES : Due to the ever-changing roster, the Oilers have re-signed forward Reggie Millette, who has been playing with Pensacola since being released by Tulsa earlier this season. In 24 games with the Oilers, Millette tallied two assists and has seven points (3G, 4A) in 16 games with the Ice Flyers. Previously wearing 42, Millette will wear 86 upon his return, taking Yaroslav Yevdokimov's number with the forward missing the remainder of the season due to injury. The Oilers also claimed forward Jamie Rome off waivers from the Wheeling Nailers. Tulsa has seen Rome once this season, recording an assist with the Wichita Thunder in his season debut on Dec. 17. Rome has appeared in 13 games with Wichita, Cincinnati and Wheeling this season, logging one goal and one assist. The Western Michigan University product will wear 20.

TOP-END TALENT : Eddie Matsushima has been fantastic against the Americans this season, recording at least a point in nine out of 10 games in the season series. In addition, the third-year Oiler has four multi-point games against the Oilers rival. Colby McAuley has done much of the heavy lifting for the Americans in the series this year, scoring in six of 11 meetings, recording three multi-point games.

MOUNTAIN MOVEMENT: Tonight's meeting is the largest of the season so far between the two teams, purely for its potential impact on the Mountain Division. Due to their 11-day hiatus, the Americans have three games in hand on the Oilers, while only sitting back seven points. The Oilers also have to host the top road team in the ECHL the following two nights, placing greater emphasis on the lone road game of the week. Utah has hit a small skid at the same time as the Oilers, losing three consecutive games, keeping the Oilers five points ahead of fourth place. The Mavericks became the first team to reach 80 points in the ECHL this season, maintaining top spot in the division. After snapping an eight-game skid, the Rush returned to the loss column and are three points behind a surging Wichita who have one game in hand. Speaking of the Thunder, Wichita has now won five-straight games, going 7-2-1-0 in its last 10 games and trailing the Americans by only two points. The Americans have two games in hand on the Thunder.

DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavs. - 81 points (.779%)

2. Idaho Steelheads - 73 points (.708%)

3. Tulsa Oilers - 54 points (.509%)

4. Utah Grizzlies- 49 points (.462%)

___________________________________________________________

5. Allen Americans - 47 points (.470%)

6. Wichita Thunder - 45 points (.433%)

7. Rapid City Rush- 42 points (.396%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 1 - Brayden Sherbinin - Suspended by team to protect rights (went to Europe)

Feb. 2 - Anthony Costantini - assigned to Tulsa by San Diego Gulls

Feb. 4 - Julian Junca- Loaned to international team

Feb. 5 - Trevor Thurston - acquired via trade from Orlando for cash considerations. Signed.

Feb. 6 - Troy Kobryn - Signed to SPC from SPHL Fayetteville

Feb. 7 - Blake McLaughlin- reassigned to Tulsa from San Diego by Anaheim Ducks

Feb. 14 - Geoff Kitt suspended by team to protect rights

Feb. 21 - Julian Junca - assigned to Tulsa on loan by Chicago Wolves (AHL)

Feb. 22 - Luka Profaca - Assigned to Tulsa on loan by San Diego Gulls (AHL)

Feb. 22 - Carson Focht - signed PTO with Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)

Feb. 29 - Luka Profaca - recalled from loan by San Diego Gulls (AHL)

Feb. 29 - Blake McLaughlin - reassigned by Anaheim (NHL) to San Diego (AHL)

Feb. 29 - Jamie Rome - claimed off waivers

March 1 - Reggie Millette - signed SPC

The Oilers return to the BOK Center to host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m tomorrow, March 2.

