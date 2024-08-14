Rookie Center Josh Nelson Returns for First Full Season

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the re-signing of rookie forward Josh Nelson to an SPC for the 2024-25 season.

Nelson, 24, began his professional career with Tulsa last season, scoring in his debut against the Wichita Thunder on March 6. The former London Knight and Barrie Colt finished the regular season with four points (2g, 2a) in 16 games before making four postseason appearances against the Western Conference and Brabham Cup Champion Kansas City Mavericks. All four of Nelson's points came in separate road games and included a power-play goal and a game-winning goal.

The 6'0, 185 lbs. center ended his amateur career with St. Francis Xavier University, compiling 67 points (32g, 35a) in 84 games in three seasons with the X Men. Nelson led St. FX with 17 goals in 2022-23 and logged seven points (4g, 3a) in 17 total USports playoff games.

"He's another bigger-bodied forward we've got coming in," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's a player that can skate very well, and he has deceptive speed. He got off to a hot start with us at the end of last season, and I look forward to seeing what he brings his first full year."

The Lockport, Illinois native elected to play in the OHL despite being selected in both the USHL and NAHL drafts, joining the London Knights in 2016. Nelson totaled 92 points (45g, 47a) in 234 OHL games, including 22 points (12g, 10a) with the Barrie Colts in his final 28 games of eligibility.

Nelson joins Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen and Austin Albrecht as announced Oilers signings. In addition to the above signings, Tulsa announced last week the acquisition of forward Kieran Craig and defenseman Jack Clement's ECHL rights from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Oilers open the 2024-25 regular season at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

