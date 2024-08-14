Thomas Farrell Re-Signs for 2024-25 Season

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Thomas Farrell will return to the Pond for a third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Farrell, of Lake Bluff, IL, skated in 28 games this past season for the Walleye, tallying six points (2G, 4A) and two penalty minutes. He has spent his entire pro career with the Fish, accumulating eight points (3G, 5A) and two penalty minutes in 32 ECHL games in parts of two seasons that included his pro debut that came in the 2022-2023 season.

Prior to his pro career, Farrell played four seasons at Army, scoring 62 points (16G, 46A) with 84 penalty minutes in 126 collegiate games. He was team captain during his senior season (2022-2023), while serving as an assistant during the 2021-2022 campaign. Farrell was a First Team AHA All-Star in the 2020-2021 season.

