Forward Daniel Amesbury Signs with the Mavericks

August 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of forward Daniel Amesbury.

"We are very excited to welcome Daniel Amesbury to Mavs Country. The Kansas City faithful will love his hard-hitting style, toughness, intensity, and grit," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Daniel is an excellent teammate, protector, and fan favorite who will be a great addition to our roster. He embodies the passion, work ethic, and love for the game that we value in Kansas City."

Daniel Amesbury, 33, will begin his first season as a Kansas City Maverick. Amesbury most recently played with the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2023-24 season. Before that, he played with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL, where he won the Commissioner's Cup. Over the past two seasons, Amesbury accumulated 436 penalty minutes in 52 games.

A native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Amesbury is known as a tough enforcer wherever he plays. The 6'1'' forward is considered one of the toughest players in professional hockey, racking up 1,207 career penalty minutes. Additionally, Amesbury co-hosts the Talkin' Trash podcast with the former GM of Danbury Trashers, A.J. Galante.

