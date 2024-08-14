Icemen Add Experienced Forward Liam Coughlin

August 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Liam Coughlin for the 2024-25 season.

Coughlin, 29, comes to Jacksonville after posting 13 points (6g, 7a) in 47 games played with the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL) last season. The 6-3, 210-pound forward has collected 85 points (31g, 54a) in 183 career ECHL contests in stints with Iowa, Worcester Railers and Indy Fuel from 2019-2024.

Coughlin has also played in eight AHL games during his career, making two appearances each with the Rockford IceHogs, Bridgeport Islanders, Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins.

Prior to his professional career, the South Boston, Massachusetts resident logged 56 points (18g, 38a) in four seasons at the University of Vermont. Coughlin played three of his seasons at Vermont with longtime Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier from 2016-2019. Coughlin was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.