Tanner Schachle Returns to Orlando Solar Bears

August 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Tanner Schachle has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Schachle, 27, enters his second full season with the Solar Bears, following his signing in the summer of 2023. During the 2023-24 campaign, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound forward recorded 16 points (4g-12a) in 50 games and tallied 72 penalty minutes.

Schachle has previous ECHL stops with the Rapid City Rush and the Norfolk Admirals, scoring 11 points (6g-5a) in 34 games. In 133 career ECHL games, the Wasilla, Alaska native has 38 points (13g-15a) and 86 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Schachle played collegiately at University of Alaska-Anchorage and finished his NCAA tenure with Long Island University from 2020-2022. In 74 career collegiate games, Schachle had 21 points (9g-12a) and 153 penalty minutes. Schachle played most of his four-year junior hockey career in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Kenai River Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs. He appeared in 183 regular season and 17 playoff games over three seasons, scoring 87 points (42g-45a). Schachle also played one season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and scored 10 points (4g-6a) and 99 penalty minutes in 53 games.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Kurt Gosselin

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.