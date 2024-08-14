2024-2025 Americans Promo Night's Announced

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, is proud to announce our 2024-2025 promotional night's.

It starts with Opening Night, on Friday, October 25th when the Americans begin their 16th season of professional hockey as the Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks visit Allen for a two-game weekend series. The following night is Black Out Night, as the Americans will debut their NEW Black Alternate Sweaters.

Star Wars Night comes early this season, on Saturday, November 9th, as the Americans will welcome a packed house to CUTX Event Center for a 7:10 contest against division rival Tulsa.

On Friday, November 15th, we salute our heroes on Military Night in North Texas. The Americans will host the Utah Grizzlies for a two-game weekend series.

We have all seen the movie, now it's time to celebrate Friday Night Lights, on November 22nd, when our neighbor's from Oklahoma, the Tulsa Oilers pay a visit to the Lone Star State.

It's one of the most popular nights of the year, the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, on Friday December 20th, as the Americans battle the Wichita Thunder at 7:10 PM.

The Americans play at home two days after Christmas, for the first-ever Friends Night in Allen. The Americans will be there for you, and all your friends as the club battles Kansas City at 7:10 PM.

The chance of snow in late December in Texas is not likely, so instead of wishing for snow, we do our own White Out on December 28th when the Americans host the Mavericks.

On Tuesday, December 31st, we say goodbye to 2024, with the annual New Years Eve Game at 6:10 PM, as the Americans look for a W against Idaho.

January 31st, we honor the hardest working people in the game, on Teacher Appreciation Night in Collin County.

RED OUT NIGHT returns to Allen on Friday, February 7th at 7:10 PM as the Americans host Wichita. Wear your favorite Americans RED sweater and be loud as we celebrate 16 years of Red.

O'Reilly McDonald's Night is back on February 8th along with Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and all your favorite McDonald's characters with a 7:10 game against the Thunder.

My Community Credit Union presents Allen Police vs. Allen Fire on February 15th in a doubleheader hockey day beginning at 5:00 PM. The Americans will host the Worcester Railers at 7:10 PM.

Saturday, March 8th is Marvel Night with your favorite Marvel Characters in the house.

Sunday, March 16th is double the fun with the first-ever Bluey Night, along with Pucks-N-Paws Day at 2:00 PM.

Saturday, April 12th is Americans Fan Appreciation Night, as we salute our great fans, with the regular season finale against the Tulsa Oilers.

