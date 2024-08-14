Justin Young to Return to Norfolk for 2024-25 Season

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Wednesday they have signed forward Justin Young to a standard player contract for the upcoming season.

Young, 26, was acquired by the Admirals at the Future Considerations Deadline on June 20, 2023 then signed with Norfolk in August. The Alberta native started the 2023-24 season with the Admirals and posted a point in his first six games, including two multi-point performances. All told, Young played in 23 games and totaled 11 points before he signed in Germany for the remainder of the season.

Admirals forward Justin Young tracks down a puck behind his net against the Maine Mariners on November 3, 2023. Young posted points in his first six-games as an Admiral before signing in Germany. | Photo: Paul Jensen

"Justin provided an early goal-scoring touch for us last season," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "We had a lot of affiliation help early last year that cut into some of his deserved playing time. We're hoping he can build on last year and add some penalty kills & late game responsibilities."

The 6-foot 185-pound forward scored 17 points in 14 games with Herner EV 2007 (Germany3) to finish his 2023-24 campaign. He also added two points in five games during the playoffs.

"I loved my time in Norfolk and playing in-front of the fans at the Scope in the electric atmosphere," said Young. "I am very excited to build off of the finish the team had last year. I can't wait to get started once again."

Young played his first full season as a professional in 2022-23 with the Allen Americans. He played in 51 regular season games and had seven points (1 goal, 6 assists). Young played in 10 postseason games with the Americans and posted three points. He signed his first professional contract with Allen in 2021-22 after completing his colligate career at American International College (AIC).

In his senior season at AIC, Young was second on the team in points (31), assists (19), and plus/minus (+18). He also finished third on the team in goals (12). In his four years, Young was a member of two conference championship teams.

