Ghost Pirates Sign Granowicz, Jeffers

August 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday the team has signed forwards Nick Granowicz and Kyle Jeffers to ECHL deals for the 2024-25 season.

Granowicz, 26, suited up for five games with the Ghost Pirates, scoring three goals. Like Jeffers, Granowicz went the NCAA route, playing four years at the University of Michigan before finishing off his graduate season with UMass-Lowell. The Macomb, MI, native won two conference titles with the Wolverines (2021-22, 2022-23). Granowicz debuted on April 4 against the South Carolina Stingrays.

"With Nick, his character stood out, which is always a plus," Staal said. "On the ice, we know he can absolutely fly. With our system that we want to play, we need guys who can skate, so he definitely fits that mold well. From watching his goals last season, he's always in the blue paint and that's where you score from in this league."

Jeffers, 25, appeared in 19 games last season with the Ghost Pirates, scoring six goals and adding four assists. The Oviedo, FL, native played collegiately from 2021-24, including three seasons at Lindenwood University. Jeffers produced 37 points in 54 games with the Lions. He turned pro on February 17, debuting with Savannah against the Jacksonville Icemen.

"Turning professional out of college late in the season is never easy to do, especially in this league," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "He put up some good numbers for us, so we're excited to sign him. From everything I've seen and heard about him, he's tenacious on pucks and that directly fits into our identity as a team."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.