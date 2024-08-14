Knight Monsters Add Production with the Addition of Forward Troy Loggins

August 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Troy Loggins with the Grand Rapids Griffins

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Troy Loggins for the 2024-25 season.

Loggins, 29, comes to Tahoe after playing the past two seasons overseas with Slovakia's Nove Zamky Mikron HC and Sweden's Vasterviks IK. During his time in Europe, he totaled 57 points, including a 21-goal output last season.

Before heading overseas, Loggins played the 2020-21 season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins collecting seven points (4g, 3a) in 28 games. The year prior, he recorded 25 points (11g, 14a) in 45 contests with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) while also adding two assists in five appearances with Grand Rapids (AHL).

Prior to his professional career, the Huntington Beach, California resident orchestrated a productive collegiate career at Northern Michigan University, totaling 106 points (56g, 50a) including back-to-back 40-point seasons during his junior and senior years.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Troy Loggins (F)

Logan Nelson (F)

Ryan Orgel (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

Jeff Solow (D)

Brandon Tabakin (D)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

