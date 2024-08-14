Colton Young Earns AHL Contract with Ontario

August 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







EL SEGUNDO, Calif - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that second-year forward Colton Young has signed an AHL contract for the 2024-25 Season.

Young originally signed with the Swamp Rabbits this offseason. On January 26, 2024, he earned his first career AHL call-up to the Ontario Reign via professional tryout (PTO). He made his AHL debut one night later and earned his first AHL goal on February 2nd. Young stayed with the Reign for three months, and ultimately chipped in a pair of goals and a pair of assists in 19 games during his time in the Inland Empire.

"This is well-deserved for Colton. He played some major minutes for the Reign while on his PTO last season, and grew tremendously as a result," said Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations. " Colton is a guy that can play up and down the lineup and can thrive in a variety of situations, so he has the ability to step in and be impactful in a multitude of ways on any given night. His time in Ontario helped to elevate his game to the next level, and it showed as he lead our team in scoring during the playoffs with over a point-per-game pace. I'm excited for the opportunity he'll have with our AHL affiliate this season."

Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Young, 25, broke into the professional ranks with the Swamp Rabbits at the end of the 2022-23 ECHL Season, and has amassed 20 points (7g-13ast) in 43 games in the Upstate. Last season, he posted six goals and 16 points in 39 games with the Swamp Rabbits, and led the team with seven points (3g-4ast) in six Kelly Cup Playoff games. Prior to turning professional, he skated four seasons in NCAA college hockey with Colgate University, earning 34 goals, 48 assists, and 82 points in 134 contests. In his senior season, he helped lead the Raiders to the 2023 ECAC Championship.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.