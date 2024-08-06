Oilers Acquire Clement and Craig from Cincinnati in Exchange for Sheriff
August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday the acquisitions of defenseman Jack Clement and forward Kieran Craig from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for forward Dante Sheriff.
Clement, 25, served as a multi-year captain at the University of Miami-Ohio, finishing second in program history with 166 appearances, while adding 33 points (10g, 23a) with the Redhawks. The 6'4, 202 lbs. right-handed defenseman made his pro debut with Cincinnati last season, dressing in eight games upon the completion of his college career.
The Detroit, Michigan native kicked off his junior career with Shreveport of the NAHL, accruing 32 points (11g, 21a) and All Rookie First Team honors in 50 games enroute to a Robertson Cup victory with the Mudbugs. Clement finished his junior career with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL, producing 14 points (2g, 12a) in all 60 USHL regular season games.
Craig, 22, began his professional career with Florida last season, collecting a goal, four assists, 10 PIM and a plus-six rating in eight games with the Everblades before finishing the season with one appearance with the Cyclones.
The Alexandria, Ontario product logged 49 points (22g, 27a) in 49 games with Carleton University in Canadian USports, leading the Ravens with 27 points (12g, 15a) in 27 games his final season.
Prior to his college career, the 5'11, 190 lbs. forward played in the QMJHL, totaling 125 points (59g, 66a) in 208 games split among Blainville-Boisbriand and Gatineau. Before making the jump to Major Junior, Craig produced 17 points (10g, 7a) in 52 CCHL games with Hawkesbury.
"We are excited to bring in young players in Jack and Kieran," head coach Rob Murray said. "Jack fits the mold in us trying to upgrade our size as a team. And he's a right-handed defenseman, which has come at a real premium this summer. Kieran has proven he can put up points, whether it's been in juniors, college or here in the ECHL, he's produced. They are two really solid pieces added to our lineup, and we wish Dante all the best in Cincinnati."
Sheriff heads to Cincinnati with 79 points (31g, 48a) in 113 games as an Oiler. Originally signed with the Orlando Solar Bears, Tulsa is the only professional club the Woodbridge, Ontario native has played for.
- Oilers Acquire Clement and Craig from Cincinnati in Exchange for Sheriff
