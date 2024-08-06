Carson Musser Signs with Norfolk for 2024-25 Season

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Tuesday afternoon they have signed defenseman Carson Musser to a contract for the upcoming season.

Musser, 27, joins Josh McDougall and Andrew McLean as the defenseman on Norfolk's roster who are currently under contract for the 2024-25 season.

In his five-year collegiate career, Musser played in 135 games with Bowling Green University and Long Island University. In his final season with Long Island, he was an assistant captain and finished top-10 in scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a). The Grand Rapids, Michigan native began his professional career with the Admirals at the end of the 2021-22 season. He signed on March 21, 2022 and has been a Norfolk Admiral ever since.

Admirals defenseman Carson Musser skates with the puck against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on April 28, 2024. Musser has played his entire professional career with Norfolk and will be returning for the 2024-25 season. | Photo: Paul Jensen

Last season, Musser turned in career-high's on goals (8), assists (18), points (26), and plus/minus (+19). In December, he was named an assistant captain during the team's morning skate in Worcester, Mass.

"Carson has been a foundational piece from day one when I arrived in Norfolk," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "His work ethic and perseverance has allowed him to climb the depth chart and help solidify our top-four D. He really stepped up in big moments last year and will hopefully supply the same for us this year."

Musser had multi-point performances in game's one and two of the North Division Semifinals against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. He finished with seven points in 11 games during Norfolk's playoff run.

"I am very excited to be back in Norfolk for the upcoming season," said Musser. "It has been amazing to be a part of growing this team the last three years, and I am looking forward to continuing the quest to bring a championship back to Norfolk."

-

Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season are ON SALE NOW! The Admirals will open the 2024-25 season at Norfolk Scope on October 18 against the Adirondack Thunder. To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.