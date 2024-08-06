Icemen Announce Complete 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's Promotional Night Schedule for the 2024-2025 season.

The Icemen will once again bring back a family-friendly lineup of promotional night that also caters different themes and interests for fans. Several staple nights such as the Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 6), Lizard Kings Weekend (January 10 & 11), and Military Weekend (Feb. 28, March 1 & 2) will return to the promo lineup, while the team will introduce several new nights such as Margaritaville Night (December 27) and Buffalo Sabres Affiliate Night (January 4).

The following is the Icemen's 2024-25 Promotional Night Schedule (please note additional promos maybe added throughout the season):

October 19, 2024

Opening Night! Presented by Community First Credit Union. Join us for the season opener as we kick off the eighth season of Icemen Hockey. The team will wear special Community First Themed Jerseys.

November 14 & February 4

School Day Games, presented Campers Inn RV. Rise and Shine! A fun and educational field trip day for students across the area as local schools will be in attendance. Game time for both games is set 10:30 a.m.

November 15

Women in Sports Night, presented by PNC Bank. Get ready to hear from Women In Sports at our pregame panel event. Packages for panel event and game ticket are available!

November 16

Marvel Night, featuring Wolverine! Marvel fans, assemble! Wear your marvel superhero gear as the Icemen will also wear special Wolverine themed jerseys!

November 27

Gobble Wobble! Kick off the holiday season with a pre-game event that features an hour of drinks and snacks as we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family!

November 30 & February 8

Pucks & Paws Night, presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital. Bring your furry friend to the game! A dog race will also take place during the intermission.

December 6

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Community First Credit Union. Join us for one of the most festive games of the season. Bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game and throw it out onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal! The team will round up the plush toys and distribute them to children's charities across the area. It's quite the spectacle to see, so come take part in the fun for a great cause!

December 14

Ugly Sweater & Caroling Night! Show your holiday cheer by wearing your ugly sweater, because the Icemen will wear and play in theirs!

December 27

Margaritaville Night! Parrot Heads Unite! Join us as we get whisked away to a hockey island, full of Jimmy Buffet music and themes. Don't forget your sandals and shades.

January 4

Buffalo Sabres Affiliate Night, presented by Ruby Beach Brewery! The Icemen will wear specialty themed jerseys designed to the likeness of our awesome NHL affiliate the Buffalo Sabres!

January 10 & 11

Lizard Kings Weekend, presented by Swisher! We are turning back the clock to the 1990s as we pay homage to the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. The Icemen will wear special Lizard King Themed jerseys, as we transform the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena into the Reptilian Pavilion once again.

January 25

Star Wars Night! The Force will be strong with this night. For one night only, the Rebel Forces and The Empire will unite for a night of fun, while cosplay characters will be on hand. The Icemen will wear special Star Wars Themed jerseys during the game!

January 31

Retro Night, presented by Lee & Cates Glass. Attention Gamers! Hit start on your ticket button to join us for an 8-bit themed video game night. The Icemen will wear special retro game jerseys that will be available for auction.

February 7

Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Liberty Landscape! Join us in the fight against cancer! The Icemen will honor those that have fought and are fighting their battle with cancer on Cancer Awareness Night. We will be hosting an intermission luminaria ceremony to honor all of those affected by this disease. The Icemen will also wear cancer awarness themed jerseys that will be auctioned off.

February 28, March 1 & 2

Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by CSX & Nimnicht Family of Dealerships! Join the Icemen for Military Appreciation Weekend as we honor Veterans, those who have served and are currently serving. With the help of local companies, we will be providing complimentary tickets to all Military & Veterans. The Icemen will be sporting Military themed jerseys that will be up for auction following the game. Military packages for businesses are currently available!

Prior to the March 1 game, come watch the Veterans Hockey Game!

The Jacksonville Icemen Warriors Hockey will be hosting their annual Veterans vs. Veterans Hockey Game! A ticket to the Icemen game will get you into the Veterans game for free. Contact the Icemen office to purchase a ticket that will have a portion of the proceed go back to Veterans.

March 14

Wizard Night, presented by Florida Department of Health! Prepare your wands for a magical night as we celebrate Wizard Night! We will separate the Icemen team into four houses for the game. Choose your favorite house and get ready to cheer for a chance to win a prize!

March 16

St. Patrick's Day Game

Time for a little luck of the Irish! Don't forget to wear your green and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with us!

March 19

Women in Business Night

Join us for an opportunity to learn from several of Jacksonville's prominent women in an informative pregame panel.

March 22

Hockey is for Everyone Night

The Icemen are celebrating Hockey Is for Everyone as we promote inclusion both on and off the ice.

April 12

Guns N' Hoses! Join us for a hockey double-header as before the Icemen game, our local Police and Firefighters battle head-to-head on the ice for bragging rights. This game is always competitive and intense, so don't miss out. Your ticket will gain you access to both the Guns N' Hoses and the Icemen game at 7pm.

April 12

Icemen Award Show, presented by Ruby Beach Brewery! Arrive early as we recognize the accomplishments of Icemen players for the 2024-25 season.

April 12

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Community First Credit Union! The Icemen will be celebrating the best fans in the ECHL on Fan Appreciation Night. The night will feature giveaways and more! Come early as we host the Annual Icemen Award Show presented by Ruby Beach Brewing.

April 13

Bluey Night! Bring the kids for a fun afternoon, as their will be Bluey related activities will also take place throughout the game. All fans are welcome to come down onto to the ice after the game to take a shot on goal!

Every Sunday is a Publix Family Funday Game - March 2, March 16 & April 13

Join us for Sunday Funday! Don't miss out on the fun for Publix Family Funday. All fans are invited down to the ice to take a shot on net after the game!

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.