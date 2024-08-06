Nailers Re-Sign Cal Kiefiuk

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Cal Kiefiuk

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Cal Kiefiuk(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their ninth player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Cal Kiefiuk to an ECHL contract.

Kiefiuk, 24, joined the Nailers this past spring, after concluding his NCAA playing career. Cal made his professional debut on March 29th at Toledo, and went on to play in three regular season games and one postseason contest for Wheeling. The rookie forward was one of three players to debut in the March 29th game, and all three players are returning for their first full season with the club, as Jared Westcott and Dustin Manz were the other two. Those were the 999th, 1,000th, and 1,001st players in team history.

Prior to turning pro, the Macomb, Michigan native played five seasons of college hockey - four at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and one at Providence College. The shining moment of Cal's college career took place at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena in 2021, when the UMass Minutemen captured the NCAA National Championship with a 5-0 victory over St. Cloud State University. He assisted on the second goal of the contest. In addition to the National Championship, Kiefiuk won back-to-back Hockey East Championships at UMass in 2020-21 and 2021-22. His best individual season came during his final campaign with the Minutemen in 2022-23, when he tallied seven goals and 21 points in 31 games. A fun personal fact about Cal is that he played under former Nailer Jacob Pritchard, who was an assistant coach at UMass. Kiefiuk was also college teammates that year with current Wheeling teammate Matt Koopman.

Cal Kiefiuk and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.