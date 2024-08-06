Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #5 Begins September 7, Registrations Are Open
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will hold their LEARN TO PLAY SESSION #5 FOR PLAYERS AND GOALIES at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA) starting on Saturday, September 7th.
Session #5 includes two time slots for players on the Saturday dates of 9/7/2024 - 9/14/2024 - 9/21/2024 - 9/28/2024 - 10/5/2024 - 10/12/2024:
Beginner / Intermediate level - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Intermediate / Advanced level - 12:30 - 1:30 PM
Learn the game of hockey, develop your skills and receive a jersey upon registration! Learn to Play sessions include instruction by 3 NCAA athletes and Royals hockey players on mechanics along with lessons to take and work on at home. Beneficial for all positions at all skill levels!
PRICE:
$225.00 (Price includes)
All 6 dates posted above
1 jersey for players to keep
Register
If you are registering a goalie or have any questions, contact Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com).
