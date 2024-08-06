Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

August 6, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)







This past week the New England Free Jacks won back-to-back Major League Rugby championships, the ECHL's Allen Americans signed an affiliation with the National Hockey League's Utah Hockey Club, and the North Carolina Courage re-signed team captain midfielder Denise O'Sullivan to a two-year contract extension. Highlights from this week come from Major League Rugby, the Ultimate Frisbee Association, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, Canadian Football League, United Football League, International League, South Atlantic League, Florida State League, Premier Lacrosse League and National Lacrosse League.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The New England Free Jacks crowned themselves back-to-back Major League Rugby champions with a 20-11 win over the Seattle Seawolves. Scott Mathie's team was guided to consecutive MLR Championship Final victories, thanks largely to the kicking of playmaker Jayson Potroz and a brilliant first-half try for Le Roux Malan. Played in front of a record 12,085 crowd at the San Diego Legion's Snapdragon Stadium, the men from Massachusetts were durable across the fixture to bring the Shield home for a second year.

Here are the highlights.

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Grand Rapids Rise have made their 12th offseason player signing by retaining former Michigan setter MacKenzi Vazquez (nee Welsh). One of the first signings the Rise made for the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, she later decided to medically retire and became the team's director of volleyball operations (DOVO). After a season of watching the Rise reach the PVF championship match from the sidelines and helping run team practices, Vazquez is thrilled to get back on the court to pursue her dreams of playing professionally.

The Orlando Valkyries announce that Abby Hansen has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the team. Last year was her first professional season after graduating from the University of Central Florida. Hansen, a middle blocker, saw action in seven matches and totaled 16 sets in her debut season. Despite the limited play as a rookie, Hansen logged a total of 26 points on 19 kills and seven blocks and recorded six digs. "I could not be more excited to return to the Orlando Valkyries!" said Hansen. "This is the ultimate fan base, team, and environment to play for. Once again, I go into this next season with gratitude and passion to cultivate success. I can't wait to be back in Orlando with the team! ¬Â

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Top 10 Plays from the First Round of the Playoffs

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Allen Americans of the ECHL, announced today the club has signed an affiliation agreement with Utah Hockey Club. "We would like to thank Utah Hockey Club for their new affiliation with us," noted Americans Majority Owner La Sonjia Jack. "We believe this new partnership will help us succeed in delivering an exciting and winning product on the ice in Allen in front of our great fan base. We look forward to strengthening our franchise with the talent our new affiliates have in their pipeline. ¬Â Since joining the ECHL in the 2014-2015 season, the Americans have been affiliated with the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, and Ottawa Senators. During their time in the Central Hockey League, the Americans had a working relationship with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced that the club has renewed their affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks through the 2025-26 season. "We are thrilled to extend our affiliation with Kalamazoo," said Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks general manager / Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager. "The working relationship we have established has given our organization depth and stability, while providing our prospects with great opportunities to develop. We look forward to continuing that relationship for the next two seasons. ¬Â The two-year agreement continues the K-Wings' current alignment with the Canucks that began prior to the 2023-24 season. Kalamazoo and Vancouver are amid its fourth partnership between the two franchises, also partnering from 1984 to 1987, 2011 to 2015, and 2017 to 2021.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Denise O'Sullivan have agreed to terms on a guaranteed, two-year contract extension through the 2026 NWSL season. O'Sullivan is the Courage all-time leader in both minutes played (10,688) and appearances (128), leading the club to seven NWSL trophies during her eight seasons in North Carolina. The Irish midfielder joined the club in 2017 and was named the second captain in team history before the 2023 campaign. "I'm delighted and honored to extend my time with the North Carolina Courage. When I joined seven years ago, I had no idea how big an impact this club would have on me as a player and a person. The Courage prioritizes playing a beautiful style of football that suits me well and holds everyone to incredibly high standards while creating a family environment that allows for healthy growth. The opportunity to serve as captain of this club has been one of the great joys of my professional life, and I am excited to stay and help teach the next wave of players what it means to be a member of the Courage. We've had a lot of great accomplishments in my time here, but we have much more to do. I'm excited to get back to work with my girls," O'Sullivan said.

Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan spoke to the media following her contact extension through 2026 on July 29th, 2024. O'Sullivan is the team's caption and is the all-time leader in minutes played and appearances for the club.

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced the removal of star forward Christen Press from the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) season-ending injury list. Press, who was ACFC's first-ever signing, is returning to the pitch 781 days after tearing her right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on June 11, 2022. "You have to accept that things won't go the way you think they will, but maybe they'll go even better," said Press. "That's the hope that I'm taking into the next phase of my recovery journey. I'm very proud of all the hard work that has taken me to this moment, and grateful to the army of people around me that have helped me arrive. Thank you to the women's soccer family that has supported me all the way... I can't wait to play for all of you again. ¬Â

Former Chelsea defender Jess Carter joins Attacking Third to discuss her move to the United States to play for NJ/NY Gotham FC, what she will bring to the team, pregame fits and more!

USL Super League

Major League Soccer

Leo Messi All Goals & Assists with Inter Miami - MLS & Leagues Cup and More

MLS NEXT Pro

This episode of Coaches Corner features North Texas SC Interim Head Coach, Michel Garbini. Michel sat down with Michelle Montaine on the day he was named Interim Head Coach of North Texas SC.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Sergio Castillo does it again! With a 60-yd field goal, he becomes the first player in CFL history to kick two 60+ yard field goals in one season.

United Football League

Report: Army seeks to recoup $6M in deal with UFL, 'The Rock'

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League is pleased to announce the 2024 All-Rookie Team selections. Representatives from each IFL Team voted to recognize the IFL's top nineteen rookies from the 2024 regular season, categorized by offensive (8), defense (9), and special teams (2). This season, the Northern Arizona Wranglers led the league in total number of All-Rookie players, totaling four selections.

The Indoor Football League is pleased to announce the 2024 Inductees into the IFL Hall of Fame. The 2024 Hall of Fame class features Houston Lillard, Clinton Solomon, and Todd Tryon. All three inductees represent different positions and paths to the IFL Hall. Lillard spent his entire career as an electric playmaker with the Tri-Cities Fever, leading them on multiple successful campaigns. Solomon played for three teams and was one of the best receivers in the league regardless of where he suited up. Tryon saw every level of the Indoor football. From a player to a coach and eventually becoming the most successful team owner in IFL history. These three individuals exemplify the core values of the IFL Hall of Fame. Their profound influence on the league and their ongoing impact on their communities truly embody what the Hall of Fame represents.

Arena Football League

The Arena Football League has entered its offseason amidst uncertainties about its future and a lack of clear answers. Following a tumultuous 2024 debut campaign punctuated by the removal of its commissioner and the collapse of half its teams, the AFL faces a comprehensive review of its business strategy. The league's eight surviving members - the Albany Firebirds, Billings Outlaws, Nashville Kats, Orlando Predators, Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm, Washington Wolfpack and Wichita Regulators - are spread nearly coast-to-coast in cities large enough to house NFL and NBA franchises, all the way down to relatively small communities in the Great Plains.

National Arena League

The Wheeling Miners announce a major move for their 2025 Coaching Staff naming Two-Time CIFL Champion and Two-Time Coach of the Year Shawn Liotta as Offensive Coordinator for the 2025 NAL Season. The future continues to shine bright for the Wheeling Miners who finished their inaugural season undefeated and recently crowned league champions, a feat very few teams have ever accomplished in all of sports. Earlier this summer the Miners announced the bold move of joining the National Arena League, a premiere arena football league that spans nationwide teams & talent. The move means more competition. As one of the first internal moves the organization has chosen Veteran Coach Shawn Liotta to run the Miners offense. Coach Liotta has a combined 38+ seasons of experience coaching in high school, Division I College football, and Indoor Football with 67 wins as a head coach.

BASEBALL

Coastal Plain League

The Wilmington Sharks defeated Lexington County Blowfish 9-2 in Game 2 of the Petitt Cup Championship Series Friday night. In doing so, the Sharks clinched their first championship since 1999 and the third in franchise history. Wilmington finished the 2024 season at 30-19, while Lexington County posted a 28-25 overall record.

International League

Marlins No. 6 prospect Deyvison De Los Santos belts his 30th homer of the season, second for Triple-A Jacksonville

South Atlantic League

Yankees No. 29 prospect Jace Avina robs a home run for High-A Hudson Valley

Florida State League

Phillies No. 6 prospect Devin Saltiban slams his 12th homer of the year on an inside-the-parker for Single-A Clearwater

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

After missing the first half of the 2024 season due to injury, Tucker Dordevic has put the league BACK on notice. In Week 8, he tied the record for two-pointers in a game.

National Lacrosse League

The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Joe Nardella, pending league approval. Nardella returned from a knee injury to have an incredible 2023-24 season as he brought dominance in the faceoff circle, great defensive play, and leadership to the FireWolves on their road to the NLL Finals. FireWolves fans can look forward to cheering on one of the most versatile players in the NLL for three more seasons at MVP Arena. "I'm excited to resign for another 3 years," said defenseman Joe Nardella. "We have unfinished business in Albany and a loaded lineup. This is a tight knit group that I'm excited to continue to be a part of and chase championships with. ¬Â

NLL Top 50 Plays: 40-36

NLL Top 50 Plays: 35-31

