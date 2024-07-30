K-Wings Renew Affiliation with Canucks

July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the club has renewed their affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks through the 2025-26 season.

"We are thrilled to extend our affiliation with Kalamazoo," said Ryan Johnson, Abbotsford Canucks general manager / Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager. "The working relationship we have established has given our organization depth and stability, while providing our prospects with great opportunities to develop. We look forward to continuing that relationship for the next two seasons."

The two-year agreement continues the K-Wings' current alignment with the Canucks that began prior to the 2023-24 season. Kalamazoo and Vancouver are amid its fourth partnership between the two franchises, also partnering from 1984 to 1987, 2011 to 2015, and 2017 to 2021.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with the Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks for the next two seasons," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "Our values and commitment to develop players in a winning environment are aligned."

Notable players to play in the NHL for the Canucks via previous affiliations include Darren Archibald, Alex Friesen, Alexandre Grenier, Evan McEnen and Yann Saivé.

"I'm very pleased to see our relationship with Vancouver continue, strengthen, and be mutually beneficial," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "Our franchises share many of the same goals and passion in professional hockey and positively impacting our communities."

Throughout the K-Wings' 50-year history, the team has been affiliated with the Detroit Red Wings (1974-1987), Philadelphia Flyers (1984-1987; 2009-2010), Vancouver Canucks (1984-1987; 2011-2015; 2017-2021, 2023-Present), Minnesota North Stars (1987-1993), Dallas Stars (1993-2000), San Jose Sharks (2009-2010), New York Islanders (2010-2011), New Jersey Devils (2011-2012), St. Louis Blues (2013-2014), Tampa Bay Lightning (2016-2017), and Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-2016; 2021-2023).

