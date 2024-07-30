Brendan Less Returns for 2024-25 Season

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Brendan Less to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Less, 26, returns to Adirondack after playing in 44 regular-season games last year and totaled 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) with 23 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of +12. The right-shooting defenseman also played in 19 playoff games.

"Brenden Less is one of the more underrated defenders in the league," said MacArthur. "He has a very high hockey IQ and a great stick, which allows him to constantly break up plays and get us back on offense."

The Kinnelon, New Jersey native spent the 2022-23 season with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders where he played 22 games and recorded four assists. Less has suited up in 72 regular-season ECHL games for Adirondack, Worcester and Iowa and has 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists). Prior to joining the professional ranks, Less played four years of NCAA (D1) Ice Hockey at Dartmouth College and one year at Quinnipiac University. In 125 NCAA games, 5-foot-11, 181-pound defenseman tallied six goals and 30 assists.

