Komets Nab Brannon McManus in Deal with Greenville

July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that they have acquired forward Brannon McManus, along with future considerations, in a deal with Greenville in exchange for forward Arvid Caderoth. Defenseman Harrison Rees will also be returning for the upcoming season. Komets now have 19 players under contract for the forthcoming season.

McManus, 25, played the last two seasons in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Last season, the 5'11" forward netted 13 goals and 34 assists in 71 games. McManus was a NCAA Big Ten Champion with the University of Minnesota in 2020-21, scoring 25 points (9g, 16a) in 27 games. In addition to the championship, the Newport Beach, California, native was named to the NCAA Senior Class All-American 1st Team.

"Brannon is bringing a lot of skill, and with two years of ECHL experience, he's poised to have a big year," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy.

Rees, 24, scored his first professional goal in his first professional game with the Komets last season. The right-handed defenseman finished the season with four points (2g, 2a), before appearing in his first AHL game with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Before turning pro, Rees had 43 points (11g, 32a) in 162 games with the University of Connecticut.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.