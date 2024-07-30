Lock in Your Seats for Royals Opening Night on October 26th, Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families
July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals will be holding their Opening Night at Santander Arena, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, to begin their 36-home game schedule on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. The first home game of the season for the Royals is against the Wheeling Nailers, who become divisional opponents with the Royals for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Reading Royals on X, Instagram and Facebook.
In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!
Fans can secure their seat today with a Ticket Plan (10/18-Game Plan, Big-6 Game Plan, or Royals365 Membership).
-
2024-25 Season Memberships
Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
