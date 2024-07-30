Worcester Railers HC Trade for Forward & Goaltender from Savannah Ghost Pirates

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has traded for forward Jordan Kaplan and goaltender Michael Bullion from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations for the 2024-25 season.

Kaplan, 27, played in 51 games for Savannah during the 2023-24 season. The 5'10", 170 lb forward scored 28 points (14G, 14A) in 51 games played to go with 21 penalty minutes. The Bridgewater, NJ native spent the 2022-23 season splitting time between each the Norfolk Admirals (11GP), Reading Royals (3GP), Newfoundland Growlers (6GP), and Worcester Railers (2GP), amassing four points (1G, 3A) in 22 total games. Kaplan went to Germany in January of 2023 to join Saale Bulls Halle of Germany3, scoring ten points (4G, 6A) in eleven games played.

"Jordan is a crafty forward who knows both sides of the puck very well," Tuzzolino said. "He'll drive our offense with his creativity while maintaining his responsibilities on defense. We look for Jordan to have a very significant role for us this year."

Kaplan suited up in 65 games for the Adirondack Thunder in 2021-22, totaling 32 points (11G, 21A) in his rookie season. Prior to professional hockey, Kaplan skated at the University of Vermont for one season and Sacred Heart University for three, amassing 58 points (26G, 32A) in 116 collegiate games played.

"For the short time I was in Worcester, I was really able to feel the energy and commitment from the fans in the DCU Center," Kaplan said. "I cant wait to get back in a Railers jersey and contribute to that again."

Bullion, 27, played in 32 games for Savannah during the 2023-24 season, the Anchorage Alaska native recorded a 2.77 goals against average, .908 save percentage and 15-10-2 record. Bullion's 2.77 GAA was tied for 12th in the ECHL with Railers goaltender John Muse. He was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 26 to March 3. Bullion was loaned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League for two games last season, picking up a 1-1-0 record to go with a 1.53 goals against average and .947 save percentage. Across his ECHL career with Savannah and Norfolk, the 6'0", 198 lb goaltender has a record of 30-29-4, a 3.19 GAA, and a .900 SV%. Boullion played in each the past two Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classics with

"Bullion has had to work very hard to get to this point in his career," Tuzzolino said. "He is proven to be a starter everywhere he has went and he is a phenomenal teammate and person. We look for Michael to be a great leader a great goalie for us this year."

Prior to professional hockey, Bullion spent four years with Ontario Tech University. Across 36 games with the Ridgebacks, had a 20-14-0 record with a 2.57 GAA and .912 SV%. Played in five seasons between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League from 2014-15 to 2017-18, totaling a 45-31-5 record with a 3.27 GAA and .892 SV%.

"I think this is going to be a big year," Boullion said. "I'm super excited, I know [Tuzzolino] is super excited, the team and the organization are super excited, and I think there's a reason why. Be on the lookout, because we're going to build something super special here."

The Railers have announced eleven players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Kaplan and Boullion join Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the eleven signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

