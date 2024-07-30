Thunder Re-Sign Forward Alex Young

July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder forward Alex Young

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder forward Alex Young(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Alex Young to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Young, 23, joined the Thunder last season out of Arizona State University and recorded seven points (2 goals, 4 assists) in seven regular-season games and appeared in nine playoff games.

"Alex Young joined us towards the end of last year and for our playoff run," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He was a high-end scorer during his time at Colgate University and we see the potential for a similar rate of production here in Adirondack with the skill set he possesses, specifically his shot."

Prior to joining the Thunder last season, Young finished his fourth year of NCAA (D1) hockey with Arizona State University and recorded nine points (6 goals, 3 assists) in 37 games. The Calgary, Alberta native spent the previous three seasons at NCAA (D1) Colgate University and totaled 83 points (37 goals, 46 assists) in 100 games.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward led Colgate University with 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) in 40 games during the 2022-23 season and was selected in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round.

Images from this story

