Savannah Trades Bullion, Kaplan to Worcester
July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Tuesday the club has traded goaltender Michael Bullion and forward Jordan Kaplan to the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations.
Bullion, 27, posted a 15-10-2-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.77 and a save percentage of .908 in 2023-24. The Anchorage, AK, native joined the Ghost Pirates in February of 2023 as a free agent, winning 24 games over the course of his tenure in Savannah.
Kaplan, 27, appeared in 51 games last season, scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists. The third-year pro was signed by the Ghost Pirates in November of 2023. He previously suited up for two games in Worcester during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring one goal.
-GHOST PIRATES-
