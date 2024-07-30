Bison Sign Forward Dalton Duhart

July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Dalton Duhart to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Duhart is the first signing in franchise history.

The 23-year-old forward joins the Bison from Queen's University where he played for two years and tallied 53 points in 54 games. With 44 points in the 2023-24 season, he led his team in scoring and was the fifth highest scorer in all of USports.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Grand Blac, Michigan native played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), for the London Knights, Barrie Colts, and Saginaw Spirit.

Duhart is a 6'0 left handed shooter making his professional debut for the Bison this fall.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.