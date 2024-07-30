Captain A.J. White Returns for Seventh Season with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward A.J. White to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

White, 32, enters his ninth professional season, seventh with Idaho, and tied for the team lead with 66 points (27G, 39A) in 71 games last season whole notching six points (3G, 3A) in 10 Kelly Cup Playoff Games. His 27 goals were second on the club while recording a team high 13 on the power-play, a single-season career high. Last year, the 6-foot-2, 201lb forward received the Professional Hockey Player's Association (PHPA) award for the ECHL's Western Conference Veteran Presence Award and was recognized with the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award for demonstrating sportsmanship and a high standard of play.

The Dearborn, MI native ranks second all-time in games played (416), goals (113), assists (197), and points (310) in Idaho's ECHL era. Over parts of eight seasons in the ECHL he has accumulated 370 points (133G, 237A) in 525 career games along with 28 points in 55 career playoff games.

Before professional hockey, he played four seasons at UMass-Lowell from 2012-16 registering 79 points (28G, 51A) in 153 career games while serving as Team Captain during his senior season. White helped lead the River Hawks to the Hockey East Championship in 2013 and 2014 while also securing the Regular Season title in 2012-13.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

