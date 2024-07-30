K-Wings to Attempt 2nd Guinness World Record & Set to Welcome Stanley Cup

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, made multiple major announcements via press conference Tuesday, including their hopes to again etch their name in the Guinness World Records (GWR) on Oct. 19 at the team's 2024-25 Home Opener at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo plans to attempt to set the GWR for the most waving foam fingers simultaneously in history this coming October. The hope is to become a two-time GWR Title Holder, as it earned the Title for the largest lightsaber battle in history back on Nov. 2, 2019.

"This is a very exciting time in K-Wings history with the announcement of our attempt to set a second Guinness World Record," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "Setting our first world record in 2019 was memorable, and accomplishing this feat while kicking off our 50th Anniversary Season makes this attempt even more special."

The K-Wings released information about a fan-friendly ticket package that will be on sale this afternoon (July 30) to attend the event, and fans who attended the first GWR in 2019 will receive an email for their own special ticket package offer.

Will also shared details surrounding the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend, presented by Discover Kalamazoo & FireKeepers, on Jan. 17-18, 2025. Most importantly, the Stanley Cup and a full lineup of coveted NHL Award Trophies will be on hand for fans to experience. Plus, it released its first look at the Specialty Jerseys to be worn by Kalamazoo and Toledo for the game on Jan. 18.

The press conference also announced the team has signed a two-year extension of their affiliation with the Vancouver Canucks & Abbotsford Canucks.

Be on the lookout for player signing announcements in the coming days, along with single-game tickets & the team's promotional schedule to be released in early September.

