Forward Mitchell Lewandowski Re-Signs for 2024-25

July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Mitchell Lewandowski will return to the Pond for a second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Lewandowski, of Clarkston, MI, made his ECHL debut with the Walleye last season, scoring 54 points (14G, 40A) with 20 penalty minutes over 57 games. The 26-year-old forward joined the Walleye after missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season while with Orlando. Lewandowski also played six games on loan with the Cleveland Monsters last season, scoring three points (1G, 2A). He played in nine Walleye playoff games, scoring ten points (3G, 7A).

Lewandowski has played in 77 pro games between the ECHL and the AHL, scoring 60 points (17G, 43A) with 20 penalty minutes. In 20 AHL games between Cleveland and Tucson, Lewandowski has scored six points (3G, 3A) in parts of two seasons. Last season was Lewandowski's only ECHL action. Prior to his pro career, Lewandowski played five seasons at Michigan State University, scoring 120 points (56G, 64A) in 156 collegiate games with 144 penalty minutes.

