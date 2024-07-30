Rush Re-Sign Maurizio Colella for a Second Season

July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, it has agreed to terms with forward Maurizio Colella to return for the 2024-25 season. Colella enters his second year with the club.

"I am very grateful to be back in Rapid City for this upcoming season," said Colella. "I know everyone is eager to get back and have a strong start to the year. For the returning guys, I know we are all hungry to push towards the postseason this year."

Colella, 27, completed his first full ECHL season with Rapid City last year. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward played all 72 games, one of only five Rush skaters to do so. Fueled by a strong month of December, Colella recorded 12 points in an eight-game span. He finished the season with 12 goals and 32 points.

The native of Tottenham, Ontario returned to North America following a year overseas in Italy, where he owns dual citizenship. Colella has had prior stints in the ECHL with Worcester, South Carolina, and Newfoundland, totaling 16 games played.

"We are excited to get Maurizio back on board for his second season here," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "Talking with him throughout the summer, he is enthusiastic about coming back here and having a strong season. He can score goals and make some big plays. He took on a big penalty-killing role towards the end of last season and did an excellent job there. We are expecting big things from him and our group this year, and to add Maurizio is a big deal."

Colella played three years of Canadian college hockey with Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. At the junior level, he played nearly 300 games in five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, producing at nearly a point-per-game pace in his final year.

The Rush has announced the following five signed players:

Forwards (2): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella

Defensemen (2): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

