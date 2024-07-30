Americans Add to Their D-Core

Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Orzeck

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Orzeck(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Head Coach B.J. Adams, are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Nolan Orzeck for the 2024-2025 ECHL season.

Nolan Orzeck played in 51 games for the Americans last season after being traded to Allen from Iowa last November. In those 51 games, he had 27 points (5 goals and 22 assists).

"Having Nolan (Orzeck) return for us is key," said Americans Head Coach B.J Adams. "He can run a power play and is great at breaking pucks out. We believe he's going to take a big step offensively and defensively this season"

Two times last year he had multi-goal games. Both coming on the road. The first was in Utah on December 6th scoring on two of his three shots, scoring both Americans goals, in a 5-2 loss to the Grizzlies. The second coming in Wichita on January 7th in a 5-1 win over the Thunder.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Allen for another season," noted Orzeck. "Getting to know the players, staff, and wonderful fans last season, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. I can't wait to get back on this ice in Texas in October."

Before the trade to Allen last year, he played in seven games with the Iowa Heartlanders. He started his pro career with Iowa in 22-23, and appeared in 66 games, and had 34 points (6 goals and 28 assists).

The Americans open their 16th season of professional hockey this October. The Americans open on the road in Tulsa on October 24th, with home-opening weekend on October 25th and 26th with the Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks in town for a two-game series. Call 972-912-1000 for Group and Season Tickets!

