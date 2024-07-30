Goaltender Dillon Kelley Returns to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the re-signing of goaltender Dillon Kelley.

"We are thrilled to welcome DK back to the Kansas City Mavericks," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Last season, DK had a career-high 16 wins, showcasing his exceptional talent and professionalism. His clutch performances in tough situations provide stability and depth to our goaltending. Kelley's return highlights his strong connection to Kansas City, and we are excited to have him back."

Kelley, 29, will embark on his third season with the Mavericks. Last season, he posted an impressive 16-2-1 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. A Petoskey, Michigan native, Kelley has playing experience in multiple leagues, including the AHL. He played four games with the Henderson Silver Knights in the 2021-22 season.

Prior to his professional career, Kelley, who stands at 6'5", played collegiate hockey at Adrian College. During his four-year tenure as a Bulldog, he recorded a 1.71 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Kelley was also a two-time NCAA Division III champion with the Bulldogs.

