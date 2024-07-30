Goaltender Drew DeRidder Acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders
July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired, and signed goaltender Drew DeRidder from the Iowa Heartlanders, in exchange for the rights to forward Parker AuCoin.
DeRidder, 24, joins the Gladiators following an impressive rookie season with the Iowa Heartlanders. Appearing in 25 games last season, DeRidder posted a record of 10-10-4, to go along with a .905 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average. During the week of January 29th, he was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week.
"I'm very excited to be a part of the Gladiators," Drew DeRidder said. "I can't wait to get the season started!"
Before beginning his professional career, the Fenton, Michigan native played four seasons of collegiate hockey with Michigan State University, appearing in 70 games. During the 2022-23 season, DeRidder suited up for the University of North Dakota, backstopping the Fighting Hawks to 13 wins, while recording a 2.53 goals against average.
"We're thrilled to add Drew to our group," assistant coach Matt Ginn said. "He had a great rookie season last year in Iowa, where he earned more and more ice time, which is a testament to his work ethic and ability. Drew's compete level will give us a chance to win each night. He's a tremendous teammate, and we're excited to bring him aboard."
The 26-year-old AuCoin was acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Idaho Steelheads, adding five goals (5g-0a) in 10 games played.
Drew DeRidder joins Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Tyler Drevitch, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, and Derek Topatigh as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.
2024-25 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 30, 2024
- Goaltender Drew DeRidder Acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders - Atlanta Gladiators
- RRYHA Announces Open Registrations for '24-25 Fall Youth Leagues - Reading Royals
- Captain A.J. White Returns for Seventh Season with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Add to Their D-Core - Allen Americans
- Lock in Your Seats for Royals Opening Night on October 26th, Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families - Reading Royals
- Icemen Bolster Blue Line with the Return of Ivan Chukarov - Jacksonville Icemen
- Forward Mitchell Lewandowski Re-Signs for 2024-25 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Sign Jeremy Davidson - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brendan Less Returns for 2024-25 Season - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Re-Sign Forward Alex Young - Adirondack Thunder
- Goaltender Dillon Kelley Returns to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Nab Brannon McManus in Deal with Greenville - Fort Wayne Komets
- Savannah Trades Bullion, Kaplan to Worcester - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Worcester Railers HC Trade for Forward & Goaltender from Savannah Ghost Pirates - Worcester Railers HC
- Joshua Karlsson Returns, Arvid Caderoth Acquired in Trade - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Re-Sign Jared Westcott - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings to Attempt 2nd Guinness World Record & Set to Welcome Stanley Cup - Kalamazoo Wings
- K-Wings Renew Affiliation with Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Goaltender Drew DeRidder Acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders
- Atlanta Acquires Versatile Forward Tyler Drevitch
- Dylan Carabia and Michael Marchesan Agree to Terms with Gladiators for 2024-25 Season
- Gladiators Sign Forward Blake Murray
- Gladiators Sign Forward Blake Murray