Goaltender Drew DeRidder Acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders

July 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired, and signed goaltender Drew DeRidder from the Iowa Heartlanders, in exchange for the rights to forward Parker AuCoin.

DeRidder, 24, joins the Gladiators following an impressive rookie season with the Iowa Heartlanders. Appearing in 25 games last season, DeRidder posted a record of 10-10-4, to go along with a .905 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average. During the week of January 29th, he was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Gladiators," Drew DeRidder said. "I can't wait to get the season started!"

Before beginning his professional career, the Fenton, Michigan native played four seasons of collegiate hockey with Michigan State University, appearing in 70 games. During the 2022-23 season, DeRidder suited up for the University of North Dakota, backstopping the Fighting Hawks to 13 wins, while recording a 2.53 goals against average.

"We're thrilled to add Drew to our group," assistant coach Matt Ginn said. "He had a great rookie season last year in Iowa, where he earned more and more ice time, which is a testament to his work ethic and ability. Drew's compete level will give us a chance to win each night. He's a tremendous teammate, and we're excited to bring him aboard."

The 26-year-old AuCoin was acquired at last year's trade deadline from the Idaho Steelheads, adding five goals (5g-0a) in 10 games played.

Drew DeRidder joins Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Tyler Drevitch, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, and Derek Topatigh as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

