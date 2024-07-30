Nailers Re-Sign Jared Westcott

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their seventh player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Jared Westcott to an ECHL contract.

Westcott, 25, joined the Nailers this past spring, after completing his NCAA playing career. Jared got an immediate taste of success at the professional level, as he scored a goal in his debut at Toledo on March 29th. One of the biggest games of his young career came on April 7th against Indy, when he netted the go-ahead and eventual game winning goals as part of a three-point performance in a 5-3 triumph. Westcott also found the back of the net in Wheeling's playoff clinching win over Cincinnati on April 13th. Jared carried that success into the postseason, as he tallied in the game two victory over the Fuel.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Imperial, Missouri played four seasons of college hockey - one at Penn State University, then three at Lake Superior State University. Westcott put a huge exclamation point on his college career as a senior last year, as he led the Lakers in scoring with 18 goals, 18 assists, and 36 points in 38 games. That earned him a selection to the All-CCHA First Team, in addition to a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award. Jared also brings championship experience to the Nailers, as he won the USHL's Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2018-19. Westcott scored twice in the three-game sweep over Chicago in the final, including the game winning goal with less than six minutes left to snap a 2-2 tie in game one. A fun personal fact about Jared is that he plays organized roller hockey during the summer, and on July 20th, his Carshield team won the North American Roller Hockey Championship in Irvine, California.

Jared Westcott and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

