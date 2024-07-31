Americans Announce New NHL Affiliation

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans of the ECHL, announced today the club has signed an affiliation agreement with Utah Hockey Club.

"We would like to thank Utah Hockey Club for their new affiliation with us," noted Americans Majority Owner La Sonjia Jack. "We believe this new partnership will help us succeed in delivering an exciting and winning product on the ice in Allen in front of our great fan base. We look forward to strengthening our franchise with the talent our new affiliates have in their pipeline."

Utah Hockey Club will open the season at home on Tuesday, October 8th against the Chicago Blackhawks, in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

Since joining the ECHL in the 2014-2015 season, the Americans have been affiliated with the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Seattle Kraken, and Ottawa Senators. During their time in the Central Hockey League, the Americans had a working relationship with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

The Americans open training camp this October, their 16th season of minor pro hockey in North Texas. Home opening weekend is October 25th and 26th when they host the Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks.

