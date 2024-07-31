Thunder Acquire Forward Tag Bertuzzi

July 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired the rights to forward Tag Bertuzzi in exchange for the rights to forward Travis Broughman and goaltender Vinnie Purpura.

Bertuzzi, 23, played in 57 combined regular-season games with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers and Reading Royals and recorded 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points. The Vancouver, British Columbia native also appeared in nine American Hockey League games with Hartford and Belleville and recorded one point.

The left-shooting forward has played 121 ECHL regular-season games with Norfolk, Tulsa and Reading and tallied 41 goals and 48 assists for 89 points.

Bertuzzi signed a one-way AHL contract with the Utica Comets.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.