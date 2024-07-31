Grizzlies Sign Forward Jack Jacome

July 31, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Jack Jacome for the 2024-2025 season.

From 2017-2022 Jacome played at Clarkson University. Jacome was the captain at Clarkson during his 2021-22 senior season. In 165 games at Clarkson he scored 110 points (26 goals, 84 assists). At Clarkson he was a teammate with former Grizzlies defensemen Shane Kuzmeski, Aaron Thow and Michael Underwood as well as former Grizzlies forwards Josh Dickinson and Zach Tsekos.

After his college days he played in the 2022-23 season with the Vorarlberg Pioneers in Austria. That season he led the Pioneers with 29 points (9 goals, 20 assists) in 48 games. Jacome spent last season with the Rungsted Seier Capital in Denmark, where he scored 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in 39 games.

Ticket packages and season tickets are available for the upcoming 2024-25 season at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Utah Grizzlies are celebrating their 30th season. The home opener is on November 1, 2024 vs Allen at 7:10 pm. For more information on the Grizzlies upcoming season go to utahgrizzlies.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.