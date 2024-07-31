Komets Lure Goal Scorer Justin Taylor to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that the Kalamazoo Wings all-time leading scorer, veteran forward Justin Tayler, has agreed to terms for the upcoming season. Defenseman Slava Demin has been sent to the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.

Taylor, 35, has skated in 816 ECHL games, putting him third on the league's all-time games played list; entering the 2024-25 season, he is 68 games away from the all-time mark of 884 set by Michael Pelech. Taylor has scored 544 points (279g, 265a) over 14 seasons. 504 of those points were scored in the colors of longtime Komets rival, the Kalamazoo Wings. Taylor has also appeared in 25 games in the AHL. In 94 games against the Komets, Taylor has 75 points (43g, 32a).

"Justin's experience and leadership will be a huge plus for this team," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He's a guy who is certainly familiar with Fort Wayne and he's coming here to win."

