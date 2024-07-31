Chandler Romeo Joins Solar Bears for 2024-25 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have agreed to terms with defenseman Chandler Romeo on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Romeo, 21, spent this past season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring eight points (1g-7a) in 68 regular season games. He was later signed to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) in April but did not appear in a game for the Solar Bears.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada appeared in 189 games over his OHL career with Hamilton, Sarnia, and Guelph, scoring 43 points (12g-31a) and earning 218 penalty minutes.

Romeo was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round, 202 overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud to welcome their parent club to the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center when the Lightning host the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in NHL Preseason action on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m.

