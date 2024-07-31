Royals Acquire Playing Rights of Travis Broughman, Vinnie Purpura from Adirondack in Exchange for Playing Rights of Tag Bertuzzi

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the playing rights of forward Travis Broughman and goaltender Vinnie Purpura have been acquired from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for the playing rights of forward Tag Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi signed an AHL contract with the Utica Comets on July 31st, 2024.

Broughman, 27, registered 27 points (14g-13a), 48 penalty minutes and a -8 rating through 66 regular season games with the Thunder to complete his second full professional season in the 2023-24 campaign. The Richmond, Virginia native added five points (1g-4a), six penalty minutes and a +1 rating during Adirondack's 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff run which concluded in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades.

The 6'2", 185-pound, right-shot forward has totaled 60 points (26g-34a), 70 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 114 ECHL career games, all with Adirondack. Broughman began his professional career in 2021-22 with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He totaled 25 points (10g-15a), six penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 27 SPHL career games.

Prior to his professional career, Broughman was a point-per-game player at SUNY-Oswego in the NCAA Division-3. He recorded 78 points (41g-37a), 49 penalty minutes and a +14 rating in 77 NCAA career games. He was named the program's Team Captain his seniorr yea in 2021-22 where he led the team in points with 28 (13g-15a) in 25 games. That season, Broughman also tied for the team-lead in assists (16) and was named to the SUNYAC All-Conference First Team.

In 2017-18, Broughman played in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) for the Carleton Place Canadians where he totaled 65 points (31g-34a) and 42 penalty minutes in 60 regular season games. He added eight points (4g-4a) in 11 playoff contests and was named to the 2017-18 CCHL All-Star Team. In 2016-17, Broughman played 30 regular season games in the USPHL Elite for the Richmond Generals, along with three games in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Topeka Roadrunners.

Purpura, 25, appeared in 25 games for the Thunder where he posted a 15-4-4 record, 2.78 goals-against-average, .908 save-percentage and one shutout (16 saves vs. Trois-Rivières on 2/17/24) to complete his first full professional season in the 2023-24 campaign. The Lemont, Illinois native signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) on November 13, 2023, but did not appear in a game.

At 6'6", 194-pound, the right-catching netminder hoists a 17-4-4 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 29 professional career appearances. Purpura signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) to begin his professional career with Adirondack on March 13, 2023 out of Long Island University where he was teammates with current Royals' forward Nolan Welsh.

Purpura posted a 12-34-1 record, 3.38 goals-against-average and .894 save-percentage in 53 NCAA career game appearances between parts of two seasons at Boston University (2018-20) and three seasons at Long Island University (2020-23). Purpura earned LIU's hockey program's first-ever victory against ranked opponent, making 32 saves in 3-2 win vs. No. 12 Ohio State University on Nov. 25, 2022.

He began the 2018-19 season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between the Omaha Lancers and the Youngstown Phantoms to conclude his junior hockey career. Additionally, Purpura played two seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Johnstown Tomahawks (2016-18).

Bertuzzi, 23, recorded 34 points (16g-18a), 21 penalty minutes and a -16 rating in 43 career games with Reading.

