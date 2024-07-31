Steelheads Acquire Stanislav Demin from Fort Wayne, Signed to ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Steelheads have acquired defenseman Stanislav Demin from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations. In addition, Demin has signed an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Demin, 24, enters his second professional season after spending time last year in the ECHL with Allen, Florida, and Fort Wayne tallying 12 points (2G, 10A) in 54 games. The 6-foot-2, 190lb defenseman began the season with Allen appearing in 23 games before being dealt to Florida on Dec. 19 for future considerations. He skated in 28 games with Florida and then was traded to Fort Wayne at the trade deadline.

Before professional hockey, the Santa Clara, CA native played five seasons of college hockey from 2018-23 accumulating 50 points (13G, 37A) in 155 career games with the Denver (2018-21), UMass (2021-22), and Merrimack (2022-23). While a member at UMass the left-handed shooter helped lead the Minutemen to a Hockey East Championship. Prior to college hockey, he captured a BCHL Championship with the Wenatchee Wild during the 2017-18 campaign.

He was selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 4th round, #99 overall.

